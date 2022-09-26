Netflix drops 'Bridgerton' unofficial musical lawsuit

Netflix has tossed out its lawsuit against the owners of the Bridgerton unofficial musical.

Netflix filed a lawsuit for Grammy-winning songwriting team, Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear back in July for staging a live concert of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album Live in Concert' at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC and profiting from it.

As per Deadline, Initially, the live musical was applauded by Netflix when it was held online for free, but when it expanded as a lucrative business, Netflix began to raise objections and took the matter to court.

The scheduled unofficial Bridgerton musical show didn't occur on September 20 in Albert Hall, UK.

On September 23, Netflix submitted a filing in federal court in Washington DC, which stated, "Plaintiffs Netflix Worldwide Entertainment, LLC and Netflix Studios, LLC hereby dismiss this action with prejudice."

Netflix pulled the plug from the lawsuit, one day after Barlow and Bear were supposed to respond to the initial complaint, however, they didn't file any response and cancelled the show instead.

Meanwhile, season 3 for Bridgerton is still in the works which will focus on the storyline of Penelope and Colin.