Prince Harry’s memoir facing ‘frantic editing’ after Queen’s death

File Footage

Prince Harry has reportedly been growing ‘desperate’ to make last minute changes to the £35 million memoir that threatens to ‘topple’ King Charles’ Firm.



An inside source close to The Sun on Sunday issued insight into Prince Harry’s desperation.

The insider began by admitting, “The publishers paid $ 20 million upfront because they knew whatever was written would be huge for sales and exposure all around the world.”

“But the first draft they received was disappointing as it was a bit too emotional and focused far more on mental health issues than they wanted.”

"Eventually, the final draft has been finished and signed off and a lot of money and energy has been spent to make sure it comes out this year.”

“But Harry has thrown a spanner in the works as he is desperate to get it refined in the light of the Queen’s death, her funeral and his father Charles taking the throne.”

There may be things which might not look so good if they come out so soon after the Queen’s death and his dad becoming King.”

Before concluding the insider added, “He wants sections changed. It’s not a total rewrite by any means. He desperately wants to make changes. But it might be too late.”