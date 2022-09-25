Roger Waters concert in Poland pulled off amid Ukraine war row

Rogers Waters concert in Poland has reportedly been pulled off amid strong reaction over his views on the war in Ukraine.

According to Polish media reports, Waters' upcoming concerts at the Tauron Arena in Krakow in April will not be held.

Venue official Lukasz Pytko stated that the musician's manager had "decided to withdraw" the shows "without giving any reason."

However, the Pink Floyd co-founder has released a statement claiming that denied he nor his management was responsible for the shows being canceled.

Previously, the English musician authored an open letter to Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska in which the English musician held "extreme nationalists" responsible for leading the country on the path to this disastrous war.

The 79-year-old singer called Joe Biden a "war criminal" for "fueling the fire in Ukraine."