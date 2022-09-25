 
Sunday Sep 25 2022
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian reveals she was ‘scared’ to go online after ‘The Kardashians’ premiere

Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Khloe Kardashian thanked fans for their “love” and “support” that they showered on her following The Kardashians season 2 premiere.

The reality TV star tearfully detailed her journey with baby no. 2 amid Tristan Thompson paternity scandal in the first episode of the reality TV show which melted hearts of the viewers.

Taking to Twitter, the Good American co-founder said she was “scared” to go online after the episode aired, adding, she is now “grateful” she did.

“I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode,” Khloe tweeted.

“I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself.

“As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media,” it added.

Khloe went on to thank her fans and followers for “being kind, supportive and loving” and for “watching one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever shot.”

