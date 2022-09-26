Pak vs Eng: Dawson gets frustrated after losing against Pakistan

Liam Dawson. —Provided by Author

Karachi: England cricketer Liam Dawson has said that he was frustrated to see England not getting over the line in 4th T20I against Pakistan as he believed that his side should’ve won the match.

England fell short of 3 runs while chasing the target of 167 against Pakistan in 4th T20I in Karachi. Dawson had scored 34 off 17.

The visitors were 134/7 at the end of 17th over and needed 33 off 18 deliveries when Dawson attempted to change the game for England and scored 24 off 18th over delivered by Hasnain which left England require only 9 from last 12 balls.

But then Dawson lost his wicket to Haris Rauf. England could add just 1 more run after Dawson’s wicket and lost the game by 3 runs.

“I was in two minds whether to try and hit the ball hard or just sort of tap it on his head for one run, hopefully, I have learned from the situation and will try to hit the ball hard in future,” Dawson said when asked about how he felt about losing wicket in such moment.

But before losing his wicket, Dawson had brought England so near to the line, yet they remained far from crossing it which was frustrating for him.

“I think we were a little bit behind the game, obviously seven wickets down, needing I think 11 or 12 an over, so nothing to lose. I just see the ball and hit it, it wasn't to be towards the end, frustrating not to get us over the line because we should have won that game,” Dawson said.

However, he didn’t fall short of praising crowd in Karachi.

“It is amazing,” he said while describing the atmosphere at National Stadium during four games.

“I've been very lucky to play a lot of Cricket here with the PSL and the crowd have always been brilliant. So, thank you to all the fans who came out in the four games here. Hopefully we get some good crowds in Lahore,” said the 32-year-old.

Dawson, who has played for Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United in the PSL also praised the standard of Pakistan Super League by saying that it is a fantastic standard of cricket.

“Every time I play I've really enjoyed it. And that's the same with all the lads that have played it as well, brilliant competition, and one that is a very, very strong competition,” he said of the league.