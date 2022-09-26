‘Compassionate’ Prince William won’t be a King ‘because that’s his job’

FileFootage

Prince William will be a compassionate monarch as he will “be putting himself in anyone’s shoes” amid his “modernistic monarchy”, claimed a former royal butler.



During his conversation with Slingo, former royal butler Grant Harrold said that the public loves the Prince and Princes of Wales.

Grant said that Prince William will “bring in his modern approach, and for Charles, it’ll be a mixture of both. We’ll see a King that is traditional but a little bit of a modernist too.”

“That little bit of tradition [Charles] will pass on to William, and while William will be a very modernistic monarch, almost celebrity-like as that’s the way it seems to be becoming, but he’ll still have elements of the old tradition and etiquette, and that’ll be thanks to his father and his grandmother,” he predicted.

“He’s not a king because that’s his job, he’ll be doing it for the people, to try and help them and make the country, if not the world, a better place,” Grant added.