Netflix original romantic comedy set to star Reese Witherspoon, Ashton Kutcher

Monday Sep 26 2022
Netflix has set the release date for its upcoming Original series, starring romantic comedy favourites, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher.

Netflix has confirmed the comeback of Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher for its original romantic comedy Your Place or Mine.

On Saturday, September 24, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher appeared at Netflix’s TUDUM fan event and announced their comeback and release date of the movie.

According to Fansided, the movie is about two long-distance best friends, Debbie and Peter, who swap their lives to help each other. Debbie (Witherspoon) goes after a dream job in New York whereas Peter assumes the care of Debbie's teenage son in Los Angeles.

The stars revealed at the event that the romantic comedy will hit the streaming site on February 10, 2023.


Watch the Clip:



