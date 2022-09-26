 
Monday Sep 26 2022
Netflix 'Outer Banks' won't be returning for season 3 in 2022?

Monday Sep 26, 2022

 
Netflix confirmed in its TUDUM event that Outer Banks season 3 won't be coming in 2022.

Outer Banks was renewed by Netflix in December 2021 after which fans expected season 3 in 2022.

In the TUDUM event, the streamer gave a glimpse of the third season and a sneak peek at the Pogues showcases the cast enjoying their lives on an island after being stranded there in the Season two finale, reported from Fansided.

Netflix hasn't revealed the exact date or month when the series will release yet but many fans speculate that since the second season came in July 2021, the new season could be an April release.

The streamer hasn't revealed any April releases for next year. April is also the month when the platform drops its new seasons so it is a rumoured possibility that Outer Banks season three will be slated for a spring release.

Watch the season 3 teaser below:



