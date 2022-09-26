 
sports
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: How many spectators turned up for matches in Karachi?

By
SDSports desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

National Stadium Karachi. — Twitter
National Stadium Karachi. — Twitter 

KARACHI: A record number of spectators showed up to watch the T20I series between Pakistan and England at the Karachi National Stadium. 

The teams played four matches in the port city out of the seven-match series. Three matches will be played in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. 

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a total of 126,550 people visited the stadium in four matches. 

The cricket board said that the overall turnout of the matches held in Karachi was 95.3%. Meanwhile, Rs1.3 million were collected for the flood relief fund through the gate money. 

The PCB said that it was thankful for the support it received in Karachi.

The first leg of the home series, comprising four matches, was played in Karachi, with each side bagging two wins to level the series so far.

Both Pakistan and England teams flew to Lahore on Monday after playing all four matches of the first leg in Karachi. The teams are scheduled to participate in practice matches on Tuesday (September 27) and play the remaining three matches on September 28, September 30 and October 2 in Lahore. 

More From Sports:

Pak vs Eng: All set at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium to host remaining matches

Pak vs Eng: All set at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium to host remaining matches

Watching game off field much harder: Shadab Khan

Watching game off field much harder: Shadab Khan
Pak vs Eng: England won't take risks with Jos Buttler before T20 World Cup

Pak vs Eng: England won't take risks with Jos Buttler before T20 World Cup
Berlin Marathon: Pakistani athlete qualifies for Boston Marathon

Berlin Marathon: Pakistani athlete qualifies for Boston Marathon
Pak vs Eng: Dawson gets frustrated after losing against Pakistan

Pak vs Eng: Dawson gets frustrated after losing against Pakistan
Pak vs Eng: Haris Rauf tells tale of 'game-changing' over against England

Pak vs Eng: Haris Rauf tells tale of 'game-changing' over against England

ECB deputy chairman feels PSL helped bring England back to Pakistan

ECB deputy chairman feels PSL helped bring England back to Pakistan
Pak vs Eng: Two swindlers arrested outside Karachi stadium for selling fake tickets

Pak vs Eng: Two swindlers arrested outside Karachi stadium for selling fake tickets

Pak vs Eng: Green Shirts claim victory over England by 3 runs

Pak vs Eng: Green Shirts claim victory over England by 3 runs
Fit and still driven, Djokovic not thinking about retirement

Fit and still driven, Djokovic not thinking about retirement
PCB 'should not embarrass themselves' with another squad change: Younis Khan

PCB 'should not embarrass themselves' with another squad change: Younis Khan
Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye revenge against England in fourth T20I today

Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye revenge against England in fourth T20I today

Latest

view all