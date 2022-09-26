Pak vs Eng: How many spectators turned up for matches in Karachi?

National Stadium Karachi. — Twitter

KARACHI: A record number of spectators showed up to watch the T20I series between Pakistan and England at the Karachi National Stadium.

The teams played four matches in the port city out of the seven-match series. Three matches will be played in Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

According to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a total of 126,550 people visited the stadium in four matches.

The cricket board said that the overall turnout of the matches held in Karachi was 95.3%. Meanwhile, Rs1.3 million were collected for the flood relief fund through the gate money.

The PCB said that it was thankful for the support it received in Karachi.

The first leg of the home series, comprising four matches, was played in Karachi, with each side bagging two wins to level the series so far.

Both Pakistan and England teams flew to Lahore on Monday after playing all four matches of the first leg in Karachi. The teams are scheduled to participate in practice matches on Tuesday (September 27) and play the remaining three matches on September 28, September 30 and October 2 in Lahore.