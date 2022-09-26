Akshay Kumar to play an Archeologist in 'Ram Setu': Check out the teaser

'Ram Setu' to release worldwide on October 25

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar’s action-packed film Ram Setu’s teaser has been released; the actor seems to play the role of an archeologist.

The teaser reveals Akshay’s role a bit as he wears a suit similar to that of a spacesuit and dives underwater. In the movie, the actor will be performing a mission to save the mythical Ram Setu.

Even though, the teaser does not reveal much about the plot of the movie, but it does give an idea that Kumar only has three days to complete the mission and save Ram Setu.

Quick glimpses of Nushratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharan and Jacqueline Fernandez could be seen in the small snippet of the movie.

The Raksha Bandhan actor can be seen running in the forests, muddy paths, battling with bullets and explosions in the teaser.

See teaser:

Akshay Kumar also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle mentioning the release date of the film i.e. October 25th.

As per IndianExpress, Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu is co-produced by Cape of Good Films together with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions.