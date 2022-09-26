 
Showbiz
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Akshay Kumar to play an Archeologist in 'Ram Setu': Check out the teaser

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Ram Setu to release worldwide on October 25
'Ram Setu' to release worldwide on October 25

Earlier today, Akshay Kumar’s action-packed film Ram Setu’s teaser has been released; the actor seems to play the role of an archeologist.

The teaser reveals Akshay’s role a bit as he wears a suit similar to that of a spacesuit and dives underwater. In the movie, the actor will be performing a mission to save the mythical Ram Setu.

Even though, the teaser does not reveal much about the plot of the movie, but it does give an idea that Kumar only has three days to complete the mission and save Ram Setu.

Quick glimpses of Nushratt Bharuccha, Satyadev Kancharan and Jacqueline Fernandez could be seen in the small snippet of the movie.

The Raksha Bandhan actor can be seen running in the forests, muddy paths, battling with bullets and explosions in the teaser.

See teaser:

Akshay Kumar also shared the teaser on his Instagram handle mentioning the release date of the film i.e. October 25th.

As per IndianExpress, Abhishek Sharma’s Ram Setu is co-produced by Cape of Good Films together with Amazon Prime Video, Abundantia Entertainment and Lyca Productions. 

More From Showbiz:

Ananya Panday wishes Chunky Panday on his 60th birthday, calls him 'the coolest daddy'

Ananya Panday wishes Chunky Panday on his 60th birthday, calls him 'the coolest daddy'
Katrina Kaif visits mother's school in Madurai, grooves with students on 'Arabic Kuthu'

Katrina Kaif visits mother's school in Madurai, grooves with students on 'Arabic Kuthu'
Shah Rukh Khan awaits 'Pathaan' to release, shares shirtless pic from bts

Shah Rukh Khan awaits 'Pathaan' to release, shares shirtless pic from bts
Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir spark frenzy at red carpet amid Urwa Hocane solo walk

Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir spark frenzy at red carpet amid Urwa Hocane solo walk
Anushka Sharma pays tribute to legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma pays tribute to legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami
Gauri Khan calls AbRam Khan 'biggest foodie' in her family

Gauri Khan calls AbRam Khan 'biggest foodie' in her family
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to ditch 'no-phone policy' at their wedding

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to ditch 'no-phone policy' at their wedding
Jackie Shroff on playing supporting roles: 'It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length'

Jackie Shroff on playing supporting roles: 'It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length'
Faris Shafi shares glimpse of his look from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Faris Shafi shares glimpse of his look from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Alia Bhatt shares first look of her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt shares first look of her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'
Kareena Kapoor over the moon with besties Amrita Rao, Mallika Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor over the moon with besties Amrita Rao, Mallika Bhatt
WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan call himself 'proud Pakistani'?

WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan call himself 'proud Pakistani'?

Latest

view all