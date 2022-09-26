 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

K-actor Sung Hyuk shares his marriage plans

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

K-actor Sung Hyuk shares his marriage plans
K-actor Sung Hyuk shares his marriage plans 

Sung Hyuk plans on making a new start and he made his marriage announcement on September 26. 

A source from his agency FNC Entertainment shared, Sung Hyuk will be getting married to a non-celebrity on October 21 at the location in Seoul.

For those unversed, Sung Hyuk and his fiancé are tying the knot after two years of dating.

The actor took to Instagram his marriage announcement.

" Everyone, how are you? I am planning on making a new start. I have met someone special, and we have decided to be together as we have become each other’s strength.

She is someone who is like a friend that always gives strength to me who is still lacking and insufficient.

I want to walk with someone who makes me look back on the past days of my life and someone who always give me the strength to think on my own. Although there are still a lot of inconveniences due to COVID-19, I hope everyone has a happy day."


Moreover, Sung Hyuk made his debut through MBC’s Lotus Flower Fairy and he starred in Jang Bori Is Here Save Me 2 Hwayugi Recalled and more.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘fear’ new King Charles III. Here’s why
King Charles’ interest in environmental issues might destroy Queen's legacy, experts

King Charles’ interest in environmental issues might destroy Queen's legacy, experts

Britney Spears contrasts herself with Jennifer Lopez in scathing post on conservatorship

Britney Spears contrasts herself with Jennifer Lopez in scathing post on conservatorship

'Confident Quad' of women to support King Charles III

'Confident Quad' of women to support King Charles III
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dishing’ George, Charlotte out for ‘greater good’

Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘dishing’ George, Charlotte out for ‘greater good’
Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'role models' to public

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'role models' to public
Prince Harry true instigator behind Megxit?

Prince Harry true instigator behind Megxit?
Arnold Schwarzenegger puts on cosy display with girlfriend Heather Milligan while partying with sons

Arnold Schwarzenegger puts on cosy display with girlfriend Heather Milligan while partying with sons
Meghan Markle announced Archie's birth hours later to 'avoid' media

Meghan Markle announced Archie's birth hours later to 'avoid' media
Netflix 'Outer Banks' won't be returning for season 3 in 2022?

Netflix 'Outer Banks' won't be returning for season 3 in 2022?

Latest

view all