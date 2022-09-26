A$AP Rocky takes 'full responsibility' after fans upset over his shortened performance

A$AP Rocky took full responsibility after fans became disappointed over his shortened performance at the Rolling Loud show in New York City at Citi Field Saturday.

As per TMZ, the rapper, 33, made it onto the stage at 9:45 p.m. and performed a pair of songs before it wrapped up at 10 p.m., leading the performer to apologize about the length of the set.

'I am so hurt right now! Last night was supposed to be a turning point in my live shows from the old to new!' the Harlem, New York native, whose name is Rakim Mayers said in a tweet. 'I will take full responsibility for the circumstances of what led to last nights show being everything it was and everything it wasn’t.'



He continued: 'I also want to acknowledge that even tho I prepared the best show for my fans, detail for detail, over the course of MONTHS…

'I was unfortunately not able to bring my vision to fruition and Im hurt about that and I want to apologize to all of my fans and continued supporters, and thank y’all for showing up for me regardless!!'

Sources told TMZ that many fans were upset, pointing to his tardiness in his appearance and the amount of time he wasted speaking on the stage when he could have performed music.

A$AP Rocky's partner, musical superstar Rihanna, 34 - who he shares a baby son with - was in attendance with him at an afterparty Saturday, a day before the NFL revealed she will be the headliner for the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Umbrella singer will be the featured performer in a show produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation as well as Apple Music.



