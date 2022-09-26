 
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles III ‘horrified’ by late Queen Elizabeth’s ‘unusual’ decision

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

King Charles III was reportedly left ‘horrified’ when his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth, took an ‘unusual’ decision to allow her personal aide to write a book about her time with the royal family.

As per royal expert Richard Kay, the new monarch, who was then Prince of Wales, was concerned about protecting the ‘dignity of the Queen’, and thought that the Queen giving Kelly the permission to publish the book with some informal photographs was very unusual.

Writing for The Daily Mail, Kay said: “Charles was dismayed when Miss Kelly, now a 70-year-old grandmother, was unusually granted permission to author a series of books about her life with the Queen…”

“Although the books were confined to Angela’s area of expertise — namely the Queen’s wardrobe and her clothes — and were largely innocuous, Charles was horrified by some of the informal photographs that were used to illustrate them.”

According to Kay, one photo even featured the Queen sitting on a chaise longue with her feet up. 

