 
Showbiz
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor on baby preparations: 'We have done everything..'

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child 

One of the hit couples of B-town; Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are soon going to be parents, the couple at a recent interview, talked about their baby preparations.

During the interview, Ranbir stated that: “We have done everything, the room is done, and we have done all the preparations that are required for a child.”

Alia went on to say: “My check list is ready, like I am foreseeing things, if we have this etc.….but one can never be prepared for it. We take each day as it comes.”

Kapoor also revealed that he and Bhatt are fighting over a book nowadays. “Now we are having a fight because there is a book on it that she (Alia) has read and wants me to read. And am 30% through it, and I tell her, ‘listen, books are not gonna teach us how we are gonna raise our child, let us experience it when it happens.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married this April in an intimate wedding in Mumbai. The couple dated for almost four years, reports IndianExpress.

More From Showbiz:

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh might team-up for 'Don 3'

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh might team-up for 'Don 3'
Ananya Panday to feature in Amazon Prime web series 'Call Me Bae'

Ananya Panday to feature in Amazon Prime web series 'Call Me Bae'
Akshay Kumar to play an Archeologist in 'Ram Setu': Check out the teaser

Akshay Kumar to play an Archeologist in 'Ram Setu': Check out the teaser
Ananya Panday wishes Chunky Panday on his 60th birthday, calls him 'the coolest daddy'

Ananya Panday wishes Chunky Panday on his 60th birthday, calls him 'the coolest daddy'
Katrina Kaif visits mother's school in Madurai, grooves with students on 'Arabic Kuthu'

Katrina Kaif visits mother's school in Madurai, grooves with students on 'Arabic Kuthu'
Shah Rukh Khan awaits 'Pathaan' to release, shares shirtless pic from bts

Shah Rukh Khan awaits 'Pathaan' to release, shares shirtless pic from bts
Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir spark frenzy at red carpet amid Urwa Hocane solo walk

Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir spark frenzy at red carpet amid Urwa Hocane solo walk
Anushka Sharma pays tribute to legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma pays tribute to legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami
Gauri Khan calls AbRam Khan 'biggest foodie' in her family

Gauri Khan calls AbRam Khan 'biggest foodie' in her family
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to ditch 'no-phone policy' at their wedding

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to ditch 'no-phone policy' at their wedding
Jackie Shroff on playing supporting roles: 'It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length'

Jackie Shroff on playing supporting roles: 'It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length'
Faris Shafi shares glimpse of his look from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Faris Shafi shares glimpse of his look from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Latest

view all