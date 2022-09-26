 
entertainment
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp is 'dating and in much better place’ 3 months following defamation trial

Johnny Depp is 'dating and in a much better place 3 months following the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

A source close to the Edward Scissorhands actor, 59, tells PEOPLE that "he is actually in a much better place lately. He takes better care of himself."

"He is dating and genuinely seems happy," the insider continues of Depp, whom PEOPLE recently confirmed is dating Joelle Rich, one of the attorneys from his U.K. libel case.

The source says that during his six-week trial against Heard, 36, "Johnny's ugly sides were exposed."

"He has never claimed he is perfect, but making changes is hard. He has worked on issues and accepted help," the insider adds.

A source confirmed Depp's relationship with Rich on Thursday, telling PEOPLE, "They are dating but it's not serious."

Rich is a London lawyer who was on the actor's legal team during his libel case against The Sun, which he lost in November 2020.

He sued the newspaper for calling him a "wife-beater," but the court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and his ex-wife Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

