Not possible to stop street crimes sans safe city project, says Karachi police chief

Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho speaks to journalists at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Karachi, on September 17, 2022. — Screengrab via Geo News

Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho on Monday termed a safe city project imperative for a metropolis city, saying it’s not possible to stop street crimes without a safe city project, Geo News reported.



While addressing traders, during a visit to the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), the Karachi Police chief said that “street crimes are the biggest issue of Karachi.”

“Safe city project has become dire need of city for maintaining peace, however, chief minister Sindh has approved the project,” he said.

While blaming recent floods for the delay in the inauguration of the project, Javed Odho said that rains had delayed the safe city project, however, the project would be completed in two years, soon after the work started.

The Karachi police chief further said that Karachi has an important role in the economy of the country.

“This city provides employment and state institutions are being run with its tax income,” he added.

Karachiites their own enemies

Earlier, Karachi police chief Jawed Alam Odho in a statement denied that crimes are rising in the metropolis and said that Karachiites are their own enemies.

Karachi police chief remarked that the people of the city are their "own enemies", the businessmen engage in hue and cry, spread sensation, and then say that there is no investment in the city.

He said there is more crime in Lahore and other cities, but the people of Karachi are kicking themselves in the gut.