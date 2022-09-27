Meghan Markle gives Prince Harry 'acting classes' for emotional performances

 
Meghan Markle helps Prince Harry with his confidence building, as per Mirror.co.uk.

The Duchess of Sussex, ever since her marriage into the royal family, is said to be giving husband Harry acting lessons to hone his public speaking skill.

"The former Suits actress turned Duchess of Sussex is putting Harry through drama classes, writing his speeches and directing him on stage," added the outlet back in 2019.

An adviser at the time told Sunday Express: "You only have to look at the Duke to see how much more relaxed he is on stage. He used to be nervous and embarassed.

"Now he's confident, uses all the stage and has learned his lines so he doesn't need notes."

Harry and Meghan left the royal fold to re-start their life in the US in 2020. The couple now lives in California.

