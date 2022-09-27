 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday
Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the tenth birthday of her son with a special post on social media.

On Monday, the 46-year-old charming actress who is an avid social media user took to Instagram and paid tribute to her little boy with a sweet post.

The Legally Blonde star shared a cute photo of a smiling Tennessee wearing a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a blue polo with a starry background.

"Happy 10th Birthday to my wonderful boy, Tennessee!! Your brilliant curiosity and endless energy make me smile every day! I'm so lucky to be your mama. I love you buddy!  Tenn turns 10!" the actress wrote.

She also included a heartwarming picture of the pair on a beach together as she hugged her son from behind and rested her chin on his head. "Happy birthday to my sweet boy!" she added.

Earlier this month, The Morning Show star paid tribute to her daughter Ava with an Instagram post in honor of her 23rd birthday.

Witherspoon, who shares Ava as well as son Deacon, 18, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, posted a beautiful photo of the look-alike mother-daughter pair posing in front of a beach sunset.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims

King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims
U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

Graham Norton refused ‘queue-jump ticket’ to see Queen lying in state to avoid criticism

Graham Norton refused ‘queue-jump ticket’ to see Queen lying in state to avoid criticism
Kim Kardashian faces embarrassing exit from Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian faces embarrassing exit from Milan Fashion Week
Alan Rickman’s diary reveals he wanted to leave 'Harry Potter'

Alan Rickman’s diary reveals he wanted to leave 'Harry Potter'
Prince Harry unexpected response when staffer called him 'mate'

Prince Harry unexpected response when staffer called him 'mate'
Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on getting mocked by Family Guy meme

Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on getting mocked by Family Guy meme
King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends

King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends
‘Atlas’: Ben Affleck pays visit to Jennifer Lopez on her set

‘Atlas’: Ben Affleck pays visit to Jennifer Lopez on her set

Corgis sales jumped record high amid Queen Elizabeth II's death: Report

Corgis sales jumped record high amid Queen Elizabeth II's death: Report
Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry

Lilibet, Archie titles: King Charles gives a clear signal to Prince Harry
Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry rift with King Charles growing wider due to Lilibet, Archie

Latest

view all