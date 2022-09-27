Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the tenth birthday of her son with a special post on social media.



On Monday, the 46-year-old charming actress who is an avid social media user took to Instagram and paid tribute to her little boy with a sweet post.

The Legally Blonde star shared a cute photo of a smiling Tennessee wearing a pair of oversized black sunglasses and a blue polo with a starry background.

"Happy 10th Birthday to my wonderful boy, Tennessee!! Your brilliant curiosity and endless energy make me smile every day! I'm so lucky to be your mama. I love you buddy! Tenn turns 10!" the actress wrote.

She also included a heartwarming picture of the pair on a beach together as she hugged her son from behind and rested her chin on his head. "Happy birthday to my sweet boy!" she added.

Earlier this month, The Morning Show star paid tribute to her daughter Ava with an Instagram post in honor of her 23rd birthday.



Witherspoon, who shares Ava as well as son Deacon, 18, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, posted a beautiful photo of the look-alike mother-daughter pair posing in front of a beach sunset.