Rihanna makes first appearance since her announcement about playing halftime show

Superstar Rihanna was spotted for the first time in New York City on Monday since it was announced she would be returning to the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

The Barbadian-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty has in recent years put music aside, at least publicly, to focus on her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

RiRi was clad in a navy blue satin bomber jacket over a black top with a graphic on it as she was spotted leaving a recording studio.

The Umbrella singer donned a black cap over her long flowing black locks, with navy blue pants and white Adidas shoes, toting a purple purse by Chanel.

The Grammy-winning artist was seen with beau A$AP Rocky, who she shares a baby son with, two days after he was panned by fans after an abbreviated set at the Rolling Loud Festival at Citi Field in New York City.

The Diamonds performer confirmed her participation in the event in an Instagram post on Sunday in which her hand was upholding a football.

The music sensation will be the featured performer in a show produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation as well as Apple Music.



Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,' executive producer Jay-Z said in a statement. 'A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.'



