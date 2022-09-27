 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna makes first appearance since her announcement about playing halftime show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Superstar Rihanna was spotted for the first time in New York City on Monday since it was announced she would be returning to the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show in February.

The Barbadian-born Robyn Rihanna Fenty has in recent years put music aside, at least publicly, to focus on her cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty.

RiRi was clad in a navy blue satin bomber jacket over a black top with a graphic on it as she was spotted leaving a recording studio.

The Umbrella singer donned a black cap over her long flowing black locks, with navy blue pants and white Adidas shoes, toting a purple purse by Chanel.

The Grammy-winning artist was seen with beau A$AP Rocky, who she shares a baby son with, two days after he was panned by fans after an abbreviated set at the Rolling Loud Festival at Citi Field in New York City.

The Diamonds performer confirmed her participation in the event in an Instagram post on Sunday in which her hand was upholding a football.

The music sensation will be the featured performer in a show produced by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation as well as Apple Music.

Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,' executive producer Jay-Z said in a statement. 'A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.'


More From Entertainment:

Russia decides not to put forward a film to compete in Oscars

Russia decides not to put forward a film to compete in Oscars
Queen’s floral tributes to be taken down as royal mourning period comes to end

Queen’s floral tributes to be taken down as royal mourning period comes to end

Jennifer Aniston sets tongues wagging as she puts on stylish display in walk with Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston sets tongues wagging as she puts on stylish display in walk with Jon Hamm
King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims

King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims
Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday

Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday
U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

Graham Norton refused ‘queue-jump ticket’ to see Queen lying in state to avoid criticism

Graham Norton refused ‘queue-jump ticket’ to see Queen lying in state to avoid criticism
Kim Kardashian faces embarrassing exit from Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian faces embarrassing exit from Milan Fashion Week
Alan Rickman’s diary reveals he wanted to leave 'Harry Potter'

Alan Rickman’s diary reveals he wanted to leave 'Harry Potter'
Prince Harry unexpected response when staffer called him 'mate'

Prince Harry unexpected response when staffer called him 'mate'
Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on getting mocked by Family Guy meme

Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on getting mocked by Family Guy meme
Queen Elizabeth’s death: royal family officially ends mourning period

Queen Elizabeth’s death: royal family officially ends mourning period

Latest

view all