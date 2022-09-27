Why Christian Bale 'isolated' himself from Chris Rock on 'Amsterdam' set? Deets inside

Christian Bale has revealed that he had a hard time on the sets of Amsterdam with co-star Chris Rock.

The Dark Knight star spilled details on why he had to ‘isolate’ himself from the comedian on the sets of their 2022 film, saying that Rock’s jokes were “so funny” that it stopped him from getting into character.

“I remember his first day, I was excited to meet him, I’m a big fan of his standup,” Bale told IndieWire.

“Then he arrives, and he’s doing some things… David [O Russell] told him to tell me some stories that I didn’t know he was gonna tell me, which is the way David works often. And I was loving it,” he added.

The Vice actor further said, “But Chris is so bloody funny and I found that I couldn’t act, because I was just becoming Christian laughing at Chris Rock.”

“So I had to go to him, I went, ‘Mate, I love talking to you, and we have mutual friends, but I can’t do it anymore. Because David didn’t ask me to make this film so he could just watch me giggle. He wants me to be Burt and I’m forgetting how to be Burt.’”

Christian shared that it’s not his first time “isolating” from his co-stars. “I often meet these incredible people, but I isolate myself,” he said.

“Because if I get to know people too much, I find I just don’t believe what I’m doing in the scene,” he said.

Helmed by David O. Russell, Amsterdam cast includes Christian, Chris, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy and John David Washington.

Amsterdam is set to hit theatres on 7 October.