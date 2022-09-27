Ashley Roberts puts on stylish display as she leaves work at Heart FM

Ashley Roberts put on a stylish display in a chic skirt as she left work at Heart FM in London's Leicester Square on Tuesday morning.

The Pussycat Doll, 41, put her chic look on display, in a neon yellow jumper and figure-hugging aqua faux leather pencil skirt

Ashley looked in high spirits as she posed for the cameras in the cropped knitted jump and tight-fitting skirt that accentuated her curves and looked gorgeous as ever.

The fashionista boosted her height with an aqua-coloured pair of pointed stiletto heels while carrying her belongings in a white top-handle bag.

Last month, it was revealed Ashley was left shaken by a 'stalker who became fixated with her and turned up at her London home before being arrested.

The star went to a central London police station and had her private protection bolstered amid concern about the man's appearance at her home.

Police in London has now arrested a man in connection with stalking the Heart FM DJ.