 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a day out in Milan amid Gigi Hadid's walk at Versace show

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a day out in Milan amid Gigi Hadid‘s walk at Versace show
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a day out in Milan amid Gigi Hadid‘s walk at Versace show

Gigi Hadid walked the runway for Versace's Spring/Summer 2023 show in her dramatic style on Friday during Milan Fashion Week before heading to the label's after party.

And her rumoured new love interest Leonardo DiCaprio was also spotted in the Italian city, with the actor being spotted out with friends on Saturday.

Leo, 47, travelled to Italy to spend time with Gig, 27, as the duo are 'fully seeing each other, according to Entertainment Tonight's source.

Leo was seen hanging out with his friends on Saturday in Milan, rocking a baseball cap with his casual suit.

Gigi hit the runway for Versace rocking a black caped jumpsuit with dramatic makeup.

The mother of one attended the brand's after party in a hooded red dress featuring a plunging neckline.

His ex-girlfriend Camila Morrone attended the Versace show, opting for a sheer corset with coordinating trousers

Her snaps come just days after a report from People revealed that Camila's ex Leo is 'smitten' with Gigi Hadid.

Camila and Leo split sometime this summer after four years together - right after she turned 25. 

More From Entertainment:

Tom Cruise attempted to court David Beckham into Scientology with Soccer field

Tom Cruise attempted to court David Beckham into Scientology with Soccer field
Brad Pitt reportedly in talks for MCU debut with Ryan Reynolds ‘Deadpool 3’

Brad Pitt reportedly in talks for MCU debut with Ryan Reynolds ‘Deadpool 3’
Camila Morrone steps outside in style as her ex Leonardo DiCaprio spends time with Gigi Hadid

Camila Morrone steps outside in style as her ex Leonardo DiCaprio spends time with Gigi Hadid
Nicola Peltz cuts chic appearance while out on date in Paris with Brooklyn Beckham

Nicola Peltz cuts chic appearance while out on date in Paris with Brooklyn Beckham

Christine McGuinness cuts a stylish figure in beige coat and brown leather mini skirt

Christine McGuinness cuts a stylish figure in beige coat and brown leather mini skirt

Ashley Roberts puts on stylish display as she leaves work at Heart FM

Ashley Roberts puts on stylish display as she leaves work at Heart FM
Shakira’s ex-Gerard Pique has no intentions to compromise on kids’ custody: Report

Shakira’s ex-Gerard Pique has no intentions to compromise on kids’ custody: Report
Kate, William arrive in Wales for the first-time as Prince and Princess of Wales

Kate, William arrive in Wales for the first-time as Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince Harry to add details about Queen’s death to memoir?

Prince Harry to add details about Queen’s death to memoir?
Why Christian Bale 'isolated' himself from Chris Rock on 'Amsterdam' set? Deets inside

Why Christian Bale 'isolated' himself from Chris Rock on 'Amsterdam' set? Deets inside
Maisie Williams talks for the first time about her 'traumatic' relationship with her estranged father

Maisie Williams talks for the first time about her 'traumatic' relationship with her estranged father
Russia decides not to put forward a film to compete in Oscars

Russia decides not to put forward a film to compete in Oscars

Latest

view all