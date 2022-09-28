 
Prince William and Kate Middleton share delightful moment from their historic visit to Wales

In their first official visit as Prince and Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton and Prince William arrived in Anglesey on Tuesday, where they lived for three years after getting married. 

William and Kate received warm welcome on their first visit to the nation as Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couple shared a delightful picture of their welcome in Wales to their official Twitter.

In the adorable photo, Kate is seen receiving buckets from a sweet child, captioning it: "Diolch Anglesey! What a welcome, it’s great to be back."

The royal couple visited the RNLI Holyhead Lifeboat Station in Anglesey, where they are met crew and volunteers.

They shared a picture to Instagram and wrote: "It’s been wonderful spending time chatting to members of the local community and meeting these brave @rnli volunteers who help keep people safe on the North Wales shores."

In 2011, the pair's first official engagement as a couple was to dedicate a new lifeboat at the RNLI station at Trearddur Bay, on the island.

Kate and William's fans could not control their emotions and showered love and respect to their favourite royal couple: "It's a privilege to witness part of this, their first tour as Prince and Princess of Wales."

One excited fans reacted as saying: "We couldn't get down to London recently, so it's great they are coming here." Another added: "They are inspiring. It felt not real to meet them."

Kate and her husband's visit comes as Kensington Palace said there were no plans for William to have an investiture "anything like his father had" as Prince of Wales.

