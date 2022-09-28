 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin may face charges in October over 'Rust' shooting

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Alec Baldwin may face charges in October over Rust shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin is among up to four people who may face charges in October for the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during filming of the Western "Rust" in 2021, a New Mexico prosecutor said.

The final police report on the shooting near Santa Fe, New Mexico is expected next month, at which time prosecutors will file criminal charges if warranted, district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies told the state's finance board.

Investigators are focusing on the "many individuals" who handled the pistol Baldwin fired during a rehearsal, killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza, Carmack-Altwies said in a letter to the board.

"One of the possible defendants is well-known movie actor Alec Baldwin," she said in an Aug. 30 letter requesting additional funding to prosecute the high-profile case.

Four jury trials with each defendant charged under some variation of state homicide statutes are possible, Carmack-Altwies told the board during a Sept. 20 meeting.

The former public defender said her team faced "well-paid and experienced defense lawyers" from Los Angeles and New York and would need to retain a near full-time prosecutor, special investigator, media spokesperson and expert witnesses.

The finance board granted the district attorney's office $317,750 in funding during the Sept. 20 meeting after it requested $635,500.

Baldwin has denied responsibility for Hutchins' death and said live rounds should never have been allowed onto the set.

His attorney Luke Nikas warned against assumptions Baldwin would be charged.

“The DA has made clear that she has not received the sheriff’s report or made any decisions about who, if anyone, might be charged in this case," he said in a statement on Monday...Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Prince William not prepared for his role as Prince of Wales?

Prince William not prepared for his role as Prince of Wales?
David Bowie's handwritten 'Starman' lyrics sell for over £200,000

David Bowie's handwritten 'Starman' lyrics sell for over £200,000
Prince William and Kate Middleton share delightful moment from their historic visit to Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton share delightful moment from their historic visit to Wales
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'don't want to come back'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'don't want to come back'
King Charles III doesn't seem to show any mercy to his brother Prince Andrew

King Charles III doesn't seem to show any mercy to his brother Prince Andrew
Malala Yousufzai enters 'Hollywood' to promote 'people of colour'

Malala Yousufzai enters 'Hollywood' to promote 'people of colour'
Chloe Grace Moretz shares her dad died during pandemic

Chloe Grace Moretz shares her dad died during pandemic
Netflix top trending K-Dramas, TV shows to must watch: Check out

Netflix top trending K-Dramas, TV shows to must watch: Check out
Tom Cruise attempted to court David Beckham into Scientology with Soccer field

Tom Cruise attempted to court David Beckham into Scientology with Soccer field
Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a day out in Milan amid Gigi Hadid's walk at Versace show

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoys a day out in Milan amid Gigi Hadid's walk at Versace show
Brad Pitt reportedly in talks for MCU debut with Ryan Reynolds ‘Deadpool 3’

Brad Pitt reportedly in talks for MCU debut with Ryan Reynolds ‘Deadpool 3’
Camila Morrone steps outside in style as her ex Leonardo DiCaprio spends time with Gigi Hadid

Camila Morrone steps outside in style as her ex Leonardo DiCaprio spends time with Gigi Hadid

Latest

view all