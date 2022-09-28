 
entertainment
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen death certificate 'mysteriously hidden' by Scottish authorities: Report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II passed away earlier this month and a week after her funeral, the cause of her death is still kept under wraps.

The National Records of Scotland (NRS) has blocked media attempts to get their hands on the Queen's death certificate. Her Majesty passed away on September 8.

As per Daily Star, "repeated requests for a copy of the Queen’s death certificate, which is a matter of public record, have been made to the Scottish Government.

"The document would reveal several details including the cause of Her Majesty’s death and where and when she died. But National Records of Scotland (NRS) - a Scottish Government department - has mysteriously blocked all attempts by media organisations to obtain the certificate," adds the outlet.

The Queen breathed her last at Balmoral Castle with her heir Charles and daughter Princess Anne on her bed side.

'Anti- racist' Prince Harry got in trouble for 'Paki' remark on Asian officer

Meghan Markle likely to reunite with royal family in November?

Britney Spears anger issues worries hubby Sam Asghari: ‘Getting worse’

David Bowie’s handwritten lyrics for pop classic ‘Starman’ sell for over £200,000

Prince Harry to lose millions if he ‘dampens down’ memoir content

Queen funeral’s dress code is strict: Mike Tindall responds to medal backlash

Meghan Markle warned Archie will be 'spoilt brat' due to distance from blood

Princess Beatrice bags royal role under King Charles amid Andrew's scandal

King Charles likely to embarrass Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton limited Meghan Markle to 'small talk' in fear of 'secrets leak'

King Charles gets Sussex green light after '16 days of tremendous hope'

