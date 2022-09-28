After original creators exit, Netflix's 'Avatar' poise to rekindle the magic

Netflix's live action Avatar: The Last Airbender is moving to make fans swoon over the young hero, despite original show's creators opting out.

The streaming giant unveiled news of several actors coming onboard as members of Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads, which all connect to the broader story of Aang and his gang's journey to master the four elements.

Gordon Cormier will don the character of Ang. At the same time, Dallas Liu acts as Zuko, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Kiawentiio as Katara, and Elizabeth Yu as Azula.

While the supporting characters of Iroh will be The Mandalorian's star Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Lost's Daniel Dae Kim as the Fire Lord Ozai.

However, many are skeptical that Netflix's powered Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action can do 'justice' to the original show.

Prior to this the last Nickelodeon adaptation movie opened to the worst reviews, while the show's original creators, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, opted out of the series due to the creativity differences with the streaming service.

Netflix's version of Avatar: The Last Airbender will consist of 8 episodes, each with an hour-long running time but the release date of the series is not announced yet.