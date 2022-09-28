 
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
King Charles won hearts with his allegiance to Queen as Prince of Wales

King Charles had seemingly won the hearts with his allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II after he was crowned as Prince of Wales in July 1969.

He pledged allegiance with the words: "I, Charles, Prince of Wales, do become your liege man of life and limb."

King Charles III spent time learning Welsh at university before he was crowned in a televised ceremony when he was 20.

During the elaborate investiture ceremony, the queen placed a coronet on Charles´s head and helped arrange robes around his shoulders.

Meanwhile, after Charles became king, heir to throne Prince William has inherited title of the Prince of Wales.

William, and his wife, Kate Middleton on Tuesday made their first visit to Wales since becoming the new Prince and Princess of Wales.

