Wednesday Sep 28 2022
Meghan Markle likely to reunite with royal family in November?

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is expected to reunite with royal family as she is set to return to UK in November.

According to a report by Marie Claire, Meghan may be returning to the UK without Prince Harry and their children Lilibet and Archie to receive an award for her charity work.

It will be Meghan’s first visit to UK since her extended stay in the country following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

The GQ Awards ceremony was initially due to take place in September, however, it was pushed back to November as the organisers wanted to accommodate the Duchess of Sussex.

The report, quoting The Sun, says “Meghan has been offered one of the top awards of the evening so it’s a massive coup for her.”

Meghan has not yet confirmed whether she will attend the event in person.

