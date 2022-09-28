'Hot Stove League' star Namkoong Min all set to tie knot with his 'longtime girl friend'

'Hot Stove League' star Namkoong Min is all set to tie a knot with his 'longtime girl friend'

South Korean actor Namkoong Min will be getting married with his longtime girl friend next month, after seven years of dating.

On September 28, The Korea Herald claimed that actor agency 935 Entertainment confirmed the news.

According to the agency, "Namkoong Min will be wed to his longtime girlfriend, model, and actor Jin Ah-reum next month."

The agency further stated that "The private wedding will take place on October, 7 in Seoul and will be carried out quietly together with close friends and relatives."

The couple met while working on Namkoong's 2016 short film Light My Fire, which also starred Jin.

Namkoong is a famous South Korean Actor who debuted with the movie Bungee Jumping of Their Own in 2001 and also appeared in the series Good Manager in 2017 and Hot Stove League in 2019.

Jin, a model debuted in 2008 and also appeared in many shows Kick a Goal on and the food show Stars Top Recipe at Fun-Restaurant.