Victoria Beckham sparks split rumours as she removes David Beckham tattoo

Fans were left baffled when they spotted a faded tattoo of husband David Beckham’s initials on Victoria Beckham’s wrist.

Rumours began circulating after the former Spice Girl posted a video on Instagram where she was showing off a swatch on her wrist from her new liquid lipsticks line. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that her notable tattoo ‘DB’ tattoo was gone, leading many to believe the removal was a signal that the relationship between Victoria and David might be on the rocks.

However, a source who is apparently close to the family told TMZ that there are “no marital issues between the two.” In fact, “Victoria‘s recently had several tattoos removed from her body.”



According to Hello Magazine, this isn't the first time the Victoria has switched up her tattoo looks. The fashion mogul started scaling back on her tattoos five years ago. And more recently, Victoria removed the roman numerals VIII-V-MMVI on her right wrist, in reference to the date she and David renewed their wedding vows - 8 May 2006.

However, the duo seemed to be very much in love in the TikTok video Victoria posted on September 25. In the video, Victoria was seen hanging out with David and making some saucy commentary as he collected honey from the bee hive on their property.

The 47-year-old former footballer David Beckham also has a plethora of tattoos which includes Victoria’s and the names of their four children. According to Men’s Health Magazine, David had has at least 67 identifiable tattoos, though given the intricacies of his sleeve artwork as well as recent additions to his legs, the number is probably closer to 80.

Victoria and David Beckham have been married since 1999 and have four children together, Brooklyn, Cruz, Harper Seven and Romeo.