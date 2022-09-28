 
AR Rahman detests the 'remake culture' of songs

AR Rahman unhappy with the 'remake culture' of song: calls wired

Indian singer and lyricist AR Rahman is unhappy with the remake culture of songs and expressed his detestation by calling it distorted.

AR Rehman said that “It is quite undesirable for me to compose a song and then you reproduce something that was just recently composed.

AR Rahman continued that "I don't like the remix culture at all and I personally am very careful about exploiting someone else's work."

Currently, renowned music director AR Rahman is writing songs for Meera Ratnam, an upcoming movie.

Recently, remixer Neha Kakkar's version of famed singer Falgini Pathak's 1999 song O Sajna drew harsh criticism from Pathak, who claimed that the remix had changed the meaning of the original song.

