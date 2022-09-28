 
Prince William's 'babysitter' joke makes fan say 'Diana would be proud'

Fans were all praises when Prince William let his “real” self show during his visit to Welsh City.

The newly-promoted Prince and Princess of Wales recently greeted members of the public as they visited St Thomas Church which offers to extend support to local people.

During the royals’ interaction with the fans, one person lauded the couple for their "incredible" parenthood.

Prince William left onlookers amused as he responded: “That's very sweet. We're looking for a babysitter."

Reacting to the prince’s reply, the fan said: “Oh I love you, you're so real. Diana would be so proud of you."

Kate, on the other hand, was photographed with a young girl who handed the Duchess a bouquet of flowers before embracing her.

The two-year-old Charlotte Bunting, looking adorable in a traditional Welsh outfit, welcomed the Duchess to Swansea with a heart-touching tribute. 

