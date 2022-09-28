Harry, Meghan 'major snub' on royal website: 'distinction needs to be made'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "demotion" on royal is being dubbed as a “major snub” by experts however fans think it isn't "personal".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s profiles which previously appeared roughly in the middle are now shown at the bottom of the list, only followed by Prince Andrew – the Duke of York.

According to Now To Love, social media users appeared to defend Meghan and Harry as they insisted the change means nothing.

"This isn't personal. A distinction needs to be made who actually OFFICIALLY represents the monarchy because there has been a lot of confusion when Harry & Meghan are listed prominently on the royal family's website," one wrote.

Meanwhile, royal writer Richard Eden also reacted to the move as he wrote on Twitter: “New 'snub' for #PrinceHarry and #Meghan as they're demoted on the royal website, to below the 56th in line to the throne. “