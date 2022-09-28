King Charles’ truce ‘just for the camera’s: ‘He’s desperate’

 
King Charles has reportedly been growing desperate with his ‘show of truce’ with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Daily Mail’s columnist Sarah Vine issued this insight in a recent interview with the Palace Confidential.

Ms Vine started by saying, “He’s got to sort out the Harry and Meghan situation, because I don’t think the truce was a truce, I think it was for the cameras.”

“I’m not hearing anything good about Harry… he’s acting up and it’s not really a very good situation.”

“That needs to be resolved because he’ll go back to America and he’ll publish this book and goodness knows what will be in it. The Queen used to be the buffer – so that’s a real problem.”

Diary Editor Richard Eden on the other hand believes Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth's lack of presence is a 'major vacuum' King Charles cannot fill.

He claimed, “The Queen and Prince Philip had that really strong, wonderful partnership where he could be head of the family, while she was Head of State and it did seem to work quite effectively often it was a good cop/bad cop.”

But “That’s not an option to King Charles at all. Camilla has no authority over William and certainly not Harry… if anything she would stay well clear to avoid making things worse.”

