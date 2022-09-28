 
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding: Check out the food menu and decor basics

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to host their Mumbai reception at The Great Eastern Home
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal has decided to have all those elements at their wedding that best relates to their off-screen personality, may it be food or decor.

The couple has an emotional connection with the capital city of India. Especially Richa, as she was born in Amritsar, but was raised purely in Delhi.

So the will have the typical Delhi treats including Rajouri Garden Ke Choley Bhature to Natraj ki Chaat. Richa’s favourite dishes from the city.

Whereas the decorations will have all the nature-inspired and eco-friendly element. The Fukrey actress have decided to host her Mehendi and Sangeet event at her friend’s home’s lawns. The venue is close to her heart. The decor will include elements like; florals, jute, wood and more as, it greatly reflects the couple’s love for nature.

Chadha will be wearing outfits designed by Kresha Bajaj and Rahul Mishra while Ali will be wearing outfits custom made by Abu Jani, Sandeep Khosla and Shantanu Nikhil.

As per PinkVilla, the couple has ditched the 5-star hotels and opted to host their receptions at unique places; The Great Eastern Home and the Delhi GymKhana. 

