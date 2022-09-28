Kevin Hart stands with ‘legend’ Will Smith over Oscar controversy

File Footage

Kevin Hart praised Will Smith while defending him over the Oscars controversy saying that the actor should be given time to recover.

The comedian also said that the King Richard star was the one who provided a platform to actors amid prevailing racial discrimination in Hollywood.

During an appearance on Drink Champs, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star was asked to choose between Smith and rapper Ice Cube.

“Dark times deserve (expletive) great light. I’m not going to s**t on my brother,” Hart said. “They both are my brothers, but I’m not going to take time to s**t on them.”

"I'mma say Will Smith, and here's why: Will Smith is a (expletive)-- he's not only a legend, he's not only a GOAT... [he] is the reason why the idea of African Americans attached to global IP is normal," he added.

"Studios took the gamble on more leads of color because of the work that Will Smith, Denzel were doing in the beginning, right? You need the faces that are giving the universal return.

“So I'm not gonna s**t on Will and act like he hasn't been, and wasn't, that guy,” Hart noted. "And people make mistakes, and from mistakes they should be allowed time to (expletive) recover.”

Hart said that what went down at the Oscars is “no longer the world's problem, it's Will and Chris' problem. Let them deal with that.”

“The world should step out of it and let them recover,” he added.

For the unversed, Smith slapped Rock on-stage during the prestigious award ceremony for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.