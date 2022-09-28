Shilpa Shetty grooves over Falguni Pathak's song with one leg

Shilpa Shetty to feature in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force

Shilpa Shetty enjoys the Navratri season with Falguni Pathak's song, dances her heart out with one leg as her other leg got fractured earlier while shooting.

The actress shared her dance video on Instagram and wrote: “It’s the season to be Gujarati! Dancing (even on one leg) on my current favourite song by the Queen of Dandiya Falguni Pathak. #Navratri #garba #Day3 #Vasaldi #festivalsofindia #reelsviral #ColorofTheDay #blue.”

Take a look at the video:

The video immediately caught eyes on the social media. Shilpa’s fans flooded the comment section, dropped hearts and fire emoticons for her.



Earlier in August, Shetty’s leg got fractured while doing an action sequence from her upcoming Rohit Shetty web series Indian Police Force.

As per NDTV, the series features: Siddharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles and will be released on Amazon Prime.