Queen Margrethe II of Denmark makes a big decision to streamline monarchy

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark has "discontinued" the royal titles of her 'His/Her Highness' from her second son's children, the palace has announced.



The Queen has shocked everyone with her decision as she reportedly stripped second son's title of prince to streamline monarchy.

According to the statement, the Queen of Denmark wants her four grandchildren "to be able to shape their own lives" without being restricted by "duties that a formal affiliation with the Royal House of Denmark as an institution involves".

The children of Prince Joachim, her second son, will be known instead by His Excellency Count of Monpezat or Her Excellency Countess of Monpezat starting on January 1, 2023.



All four grandchildren — Nikolai, 23, Felix, 20, Henrik, 13, and Athena, 10 — maintain their places in the order of succession. They are currently seventh through tenth in the line to the throne.