Thursday Sep 29 2022
Queen Elizabeth's statue on Trafalgar Square wouldn't be raised for now, reports

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

A proposal to honor Britain’s longest serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II with a memorial statue at Trafalgar Square has been ruled out by London mayor Sadiq Khan, reportedly.

Recently, calls have been made to erect a statue of Her Majesty on the plot, currently hosting a different monument - with a new statue being put up every two years - to have a permanent statue of the Queen.

According to latest reports, the Mayor of London has said the plinth would continue to be used for temporary installations, as it has since 1999.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth at the age of 96 on September 8, it was proposed a permanent statue of Her Majesty be erected on the fourth plinth to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70 years on throne.

Khan's office has dismissed the suggestions saying that, “The fourth plinth will continue to showcase new works by world-class artists for the foreseeable future.”

“There are planned fourth plinth exhibits for the next four years,” a spokesperson for the mayor said.

It has been reported that Khan would approve a statue of the Queen elsewhere in London.

The spokesperson said, “A statue of the Queen at a suitable location in London is a matter for the Royal Family to consider and, of course, the Greater London Authority stands ready to support them in their wishes.”

The latest statute unveiled at the Trafalgar Square yesterday was of the Malawian anti-colonialist John Chilembwe by artist Samson Kambalu entitled Antelope.

