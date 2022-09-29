 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Netflix Japanese series 'First Love' release date revealed with teaser trailer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Netflix Japanese series First Love release date revealed with teaser trailer
Netflix Japanese series 'First Love' release date revealed with teaser trailer

Netflix brings fans an interesting list of K-dramas, but now the streaming platforms are going to release J- drama.

Netflix has just released the teaser of the upcoming Japanese drama First Love which is set to premiere on November 24, 2022.

The upcoming drama series is written and directed by Kanchiku.

The tale of the drama First Love is inspired by Japanese Singer artist Hikaru Utada.

The series is based on a love story, a couple recalls their amazing first love memories over the course of more than 20 years.

The star cast of the series are Mitsushima Hikari, Namik Harumach, Yagi Rikako, Kido Taisei and other supporting cast includes Nakao Akiyoshi, Araki Towa, Aoi Yamada, Hamada Gaku, Mukai Osamu, Iura Arata, and Koizumi Kyoko.



More From Entertainment:

Georgina Rodriguez recalls son’s tragic loss, ‘worst moment of my life’

Georgina Rodriguez recalls son’s tragic loss, ‘worst moment of my life’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'must be worried' after 'demotion'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'must be worried' after 'demotion'
'Royal watchers' look out for Meghan Markle's new episode of podcast

'Royal watchers' look out for Meghan Markle's new episode of podcast
Prince William spills the beans on his culinary talent: 'I do good breakfast'

Prince William spills the beans on his culinary talent: 'I do good breakfast'
Prince William's son George making headlines for his famous words to classmates

Prince William's son George making headlines for his famous words to classmates
'Hulchul 2': Priyadarshan spills all about comedy film's new instalment

'Hulchul 2': Priyadarshan spills all about comedy film's new instalment

Kate Middleton’s outfit on Wales tour reminds fans of Princess Diana

Kate Middleton’s outfit on Wales tour reminds fans of Princess Diana

King Charles III decides to cut Prince Harry and Meghan loose?

King Charles III decides to cut Prince Harry and Meghan loose?
King Charles III to follow Danish Queen stripping grandkids of royal titles?

King Charles III to follow Danish Queen stripping grandkids of royal titles?
King Charles and Queen Camilla share touching message to storm-hit Canada

King Charles and Queen Camilla share touching message to storm-hit Canada
Netflix to collaborate with ‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson for upcoming thriller

Netflix to collaborate with ‘Purple Hearts’ star Sofia Carson for upcoming thriller
Spice Girl Mel C happy to be 'distraction' for Prince Harry after Diana's passing

Spice Girl Mel C happy to be 'distraction' for Prince Harry after Diana's passing

Latest

view all