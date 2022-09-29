Netflix Japanese series 'First Love' release date revealed with teaser trailer

Netflix brings fans an interesting list of K-dramas, but now the streaming platforms are going to release J- drama.

Netflix has just released the teaser of the upcoming Japanese drama First Love which is set to premiere on November 24, 2022.

The upcoming drama series is written and directed by Kanchiku.

The tale of the drama First Love is inspired by Japanese Singer artist Hikaru Utada.

The series is based on a love story, a couple recalls their amazing first love memories over the course of more than 20 years.



The star cast of the series are Mitsushima Hikari, Namik Harumach, Yagi Rikako, Kido Taisei and other supporting cast includes Nakao Akiyoshi, Araki Towa, Aoi Yamada, Hamada Gaku, Mukai Osamu, Iura Arata, and Koizumi Kyoko.







