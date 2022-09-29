King Charles and Queen Camilla share touching message to storm-hit Canada

King Charles III and his wife Camilla, Queen Consort, have sent a touching message to the people of Atlantic Canada in the wake of the devastation caused by Storm Fiona.

Britain’s new monarch penned a moving letter to Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada after Storm Fiona hit the country’s coastline. The letter was shared on social media.

It has been the first time King Charles signed a letter of condolence – using his royal signature - since the end of a period of national mourning on Tuesday.

The message read, “My wife and I were most concerned to hear of the appalling devastation caused by storm Fiona and particularly wanted to send our profound sympathy to the people of Atlantic Canada whose lives, livelihoods and properties have been so badly affected by this disaster.”

“We have fond memories of our recent visit to your beautiful region and know that your resilience and sense of community will help you through these unbelievably difficult times.”

His Majesty also shared his thanks and appreciation to the first responders, military and community members that had been doing everything they could to help in such a situation.

Storm Fiona hit Canada’s coastline over the weekend, with hundreds of thousands of people left in devastating situation.