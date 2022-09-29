Salman Khan sends best wishes to team 'Chhellow Show'

Last Film Show to release in India on October 14

Chhellow Show also named as the Last Film Show has been selected for India’s official entry to the 95th Academy Awards, actor Salman Khan praises the entire team.

Khan added the picture of the official poster of the film on his Instagram and wrote: “Best wishes to the team… @roykapurfilms @jugaadmotionpictures @pan.nalin”

Earlier yesterday, the official trailer of the film was got released. The plot of the film focuses on a 9-year old young Gujrati boy who falls in love with cinema and gets inspired by its light, its ability of telling stories and the heroes it gives birth to. This passion gets him into trouble not only with his father but with the local police as well. He is labeled to be a thief.



Chhellow Show features: Bhavin Rabari, Bhavesh Shrimali, Dipen Raval, Paresh Mehta, Richa Meena in the lead roles.

The film had its first premiere at the Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival. Later on, it also won award on international platform; the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain.

Chhellow Show aka Last Film Show is set to release in October 14th, 2022.