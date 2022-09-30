 
Fawad Khan, Hamza Abbasi mesmerise fans with amazing off-screen friendship

The Legend of Maula Jatt is set to release on October 13
Actors Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi’s off-screen friendship is worth looking at. A video came out recently where the two could be seen having a light hearted-conversation.

Bilal Lashari’s The Legend of Maula Jatt is the talk of the town since the trailer of the movie released.

The video shows Fawad and Hamza having a fun conversation and pulling each other’s leg by making jokes out of the characters.

The anchor asked them about their favorite breakfast. Both of the actors responded at the same time creating a fun environment on the set.

Fawad Khan continuously teases Hamza Ali Abbasi by saying ‘film ka hero to main hi hoon’ (I am the hero of the film) to which Hamza replies, ‘But I am the villain’, Fawad closes the argument by saying the film’s name is The Legend of Maula Jatt, not The legend of Noori.

Bilal Lashari’s brainchild will be released worldwide on October 13, 2022. 

