Bilawal pays tribute to PM Ardern, calls her 'superwoman'

Bilawal shares his photographs with NZ PM Jacinda Ardern. Twitter

Bilawal showers praise on PM Jacinda Ardern and calls her the superwoman of her country.

Bilawal shared his photograph with the PM and called it a 'fan moment' when he met her.

Says she told him that her daughter and Benazir Bhutto shared the same date of birth.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari lauded New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern by calling her "the superwoman of New Zealand."

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Bilawal shared his photographs with PM Ardern. These photographs were captured while the two met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly's 77th session in New York.

The minister termed his meeting with PM Ardern "the biggest fan moment." In his tweet, he said PM Ardern is the second woman after his mother, Benazir Bhutto, who became a mother during her term as prime minister.

According to Bilawal, she also revealed to him that her daughter was born on June 21—the same day that Benazir Bhutto was born—a detail that PM Jacinda also brought up in her speech at Harvard University's commencement on May 26 earlier this year.

PM Ardern, addressing the ceremony, paid homage to Benazir Bhutto and said, "In June 1989, the prime minister of Pakistan [Benazir Bhutto] stood on this spot and delivered the commencement address titled Democratic Nations Must Unite. She [Bhutto] spoke about her journey, the importance of citizenry, representative government, human rights and democracy.”

PM Ardern said, "She [Bhutto] was also the first to give birth in office. And, the second and only other leader to have given birth in office almost 30 years later, was me”.

“My daughter, Neve Te Aroha (Light and Love) Ardern Gayford, was born on the 21st of June 2018, Benazir Bhutto’s birthday.”

Thirty years ago, in June 1989, Bhutto, who was the first and only woman prime minister of Pakistan, addressed the same ceremony at Harvard.

PM Arden recalled the moment when she met Bhutto in Geneva in June of 2007 when the two leaders attended a conference attended by progressive parties from across the globe.

