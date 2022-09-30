 
Victoria Beckham urging Brooklyn, Nicola to play 'united front' to save face in Paris

Victoria Beckham is extending an olive branch to son Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz.

The former Spice Girl has invited the couple to Paris Fashion Week to put a 'united front.'

An insider told the Sun: "Victoria extended the olive branch and asked Brooklyn and Nicola to stay on in Paris and come to her show."

"It would put a stop to the rift rumours and she and the family would love to see them.

"To have him and his wife sitting front row at her first Paris show would put on a united front."

This comes after Victoria and Nicola ongoing feud over clashes on the latter's wedding day dress.

"I was planning on wearing Victoria's wedding dress and I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created," Nicola told Grazia USA.

"We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn't hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn't make it."

