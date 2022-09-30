King Charles showed 'back-stabbing' Harry he is out of 'power circle' with Queen death

King Charles III did not wait for Prince Harry's arrival before announcing death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral.



In a power move, Harry was left out of the royal circle as the Palace put out news of the demise of Her Majesty.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," read the Palace statement.

Speaking about the deliberate plotting, Royal expert Schiffer told the Daily Star: "The Palace announcing Her Majesty's death with Harry still in transit was a flex of royal muscle to ensure the King keeps his son and the perception of Harry's past back-stabbing of the Royal Family far removed from the circle of power."

A day later, Charles in his speech lovingly mentioned Harry, wife Meghan Markle and their life overseas.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

