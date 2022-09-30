 
entertainment
Friday Sep 30 2022
By
Web Desk

King Charles showed 'back-stabbing' Harry he is out of 'power circle' with Queen death

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 30, 2022

King Charles III did not wait for Prince Harry's arrival before announcing death of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral.

 In a power move, Harry was left out of the royal circle as the Palace put out news of the demise of Her Majesty.

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow," read the Palace statement.

Speaking about the deliberate plotting, Royal expert Schiffer told the Daily Star: "The Palace announcing Her Majesty's death with Harry still in transit was a flex of royal muscle to ensure the King keeps his son and the perception of Harry's past back-stabbing of the Royal Family far removed from the circle of power."

A day later, Charles in his speech lovingly mentioned Harry, wife Meghan Markle and their life overseas.

"I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas."

More From Entertainment:

Prince William reveals his attempt to learn Welsh as he steps into new role

Prince William reveals his attempt to learn Welsh as he steps into new role

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘nothing more to lose’ with Netflix deals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘nothing more to lose’ with Netflix deals
Meghan Markle ‘really unfair assessment’ slammed by expert

Meghan Markle ‘really unfair assessment’ slammed by expert
Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut

Victoria Beckham caps French makeover with Paris debut
Alia Bhatt set to launch maternity wear line

Alia Bhatt set to launch maternity wear line

King Charles III’s coronation: Britain to bear ceremony expenses amid financial unrest

King Charles III’s coronation: Britain to bear ceremony expenses amid financial unrest

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance gets approval of Yolanda Hadid

Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio romance gets approval of Yolanda Hadid
‘Outsider’ Prince Harry ‘swapped positions’ with Queen Consort Camilla

‘Outsider’ Prince Harry ‘swapped positions’ with Queen Consort Camilla
King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit

King Charles, Prince William get ‘closer’ after Megxit
Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?

Khloe Kardashian was secretly engaged to Tristan Thompson for nine months?

Latest

view all