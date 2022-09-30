 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to snub King Charles coronation invitation

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle would likely snub King Charles invitation to attend his coronation ceremony next year.

A royal insider told US Daily Report that Meghan and Harry, despite their decision to step down as senior royals would receive invitation to attend King Charles coronation ceremony in Spring 2023.

However, royal experts believe the royal couple might decline the invitation with a valid reason in order to avoid humiliation.

The same report claims, King Charles will offer Harry and Markle cheap seats because he does not want them to get any of the spotlight.

“Harry and Meghan will get an invite to the coronation, but they will be firmly seated in the cheap seats along with Beatrice and Eugenie, as they were at the funeral. That will be it. Charles will be ruthless when it comes to protecting the Crown, and that means keeping Harry and Meghan as far from the center of gravity as possible,” the insider said.

