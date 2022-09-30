Prince Nikolai ‘very confused’ as Danish Queen strips him of royal title

FileFootage

Prince Nikolai of Denmark expressed being shocked after his grandmother Queen Margrethe stripped him and his siblings of their royal titles.



The Danish Queen is said to have decided for the siblings’ “own good” as the 23-year-old prince’ mother said: “There's no good reason” for the move.

During his conversation with the Danish newspaper Extrabladet: “My whole family and I are of course very sad. We are, as my parents have also stated, in shock at this decision and at how quickly it has actually gone.”

“I am very confused as to why it has to happen like this,” Prince Joachim’s eldest son said.

Moreover, his mother Countess Alexandra told CNN: “'She can't believe why and why now, because there's no good reason.”

“They would lose their titles anyway when they get married one day. Her sons are young men so maybe they might get married in the near future so why shouldn't it wait until that day so that the titles would disappear on a happy day?” she added.