Inside Taylor Swift's mastermind plan for 'Toy Story' promo without leaks

Toy Story creators entered their top-secret detective mode while working with Taylor Swift, and the collaborators devised a fool-proof plan together to tease the song, I Knew It, I Knew You, without letting fans know any more details than they shared.

Swifties had been theorising about the collaboration for months but without an inkling of confirmation from either of the teams.

Now that they have managed to pull it off, Thomas Jordan, a VFX supervisor spoke about how they kept the collaboration a secret despite the early screenings.

“Turns out, Taylor Swift is a huge Toy Story fan like many of us,” Jordan told Variety at a promotional event for the movie, which comes out on June 19.

He continued, “She actually saw an early version of the film, she requested to see it before it was finished and she wrote the song and then asked us if we wanted it. And we said, ‘Uh, yes! Yes we do.' That was in February, so we've had to keep it a secret ever since then.”

The executive revealed that merely a handful of people were aware of the song, due to the “decoy version” of the movie they showed to the staff and press at the early release.

Jordan dropped the bombshell that even the “crew that made Toy Story 5 did not know about this secret until last week.”