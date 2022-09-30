Imran Khan’s 'concocted lies conspiracy against nation’: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif addresses the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Bhara Kahu Bypass project in Islamabad, on September 30, 2022. — APP

PM Shehbaz says PTI Chairman Imran Khan "betrayed the nation".

"Imran wasted five months of nation by concocting propaganda."

PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu Bypass project.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday the "false narrative" of PTI Chairman Imran Khan — declaring the incumbent government a "product of conspiracy" — had been totally shattered after the recent audio leak.

“Imran Niazi wasted five months of the nation by concocting lies and propaganda about his successor government, however, his own audio leak exposed his fraudulence,” PM Shehbaz said in his address at the foundation-stone laying ceremony of the Bhara Kahu Bypass project.

The prime minister said Khan blamed politicians as traitors, however, in reality, it was he who "betrayed the nation".

“Imran’s lies about an 'imported government' are, in fact, a conspiracy against the entire nation,” he said, stressing the need for people to understand the reality of a liar.

An alleged sound bite of the former prime minister allegedly telling his then-principal secretary Azam Khan to "play" with the US cypher came to the fore earlier this week.

In the audio allegedly featuring Khan, Azam can allegedly be heard talking about the cypher, which Khan — time and again — has claimed mentions the "threat" to remove his government.

Following the leaked audio, Interior Minister Sanaullah — during a press conference in Islamabad — said that if Khan's audio is real, then he should be exposed before the nation.

Last week, two audios allegedly featuring PM Shehbaz had leaked. The first audio contained a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

The second alleged audio of Sanaullah, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and others was also leaked, and it contained a discussion regarding PTI’s resignations.

'Annoyance' over Khan's foreign policy

PM Shehbaz — who recently represented the country at the forums of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and the United Nations General Assembly — said the leaders of some friendly countries during the sideline meetings conveyed to him their "annoyance" over the irresponsible foreign policy of Khan.

The prime minister said his government was steadfast in dealing with the immense challenges after the previous government pushed the country to the brink of economic collapse.

He expressed his commitment to rebuilding and developing the country that was bearing the brunt of Khan’s tenure in the government.

Before his address, the prime minister was given a briefing on the occasion regarding the modalities and execution of the Bhara Kahu Bypass project.

It was highlighted that the Rs6 billion project of 5.4 kilometres had been finalised after a transparent bidding process.

The prime minister directed to ensure completion of the Bhara Kahu Bypass within four months and also emphasised further reducing the project cost.

The project on completion will provide a big relief to the people travelling towards Murree and Kashmir as the existing road face massive congestion.